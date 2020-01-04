Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.70

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 1914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $225,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,681.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $343,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock worth $3,954,867. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

