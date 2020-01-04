BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $509.56

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $509.56 and last traded at $509.43, with a volume of 5456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.95.

Get BlackRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 211.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.