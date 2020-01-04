Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.12

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 2465212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 31.58%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $185,176,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,407,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after buying an additional 3,055,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after buying an additional 1,547,855 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,827,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,107,000 after buying an additional 1,330,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,666,000 after buying an additional 1,262,338 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.