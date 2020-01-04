NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 52-Week High at $329.16

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $329.16 and last traded at $326.30, with a volume of 34508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $306.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

Get NetEase alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $4.14 per share. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 240.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,275,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,549,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in NetEase by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after acquiring an additional 471,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,557,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,560,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.