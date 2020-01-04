ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.77

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.77 and last traded at $151.64, with a volume of 35929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2685 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 96,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

