iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.11

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $47.89, with a volume of 263447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 876.8% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

