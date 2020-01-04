Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.94

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.94 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 36341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $395,242.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

