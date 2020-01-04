Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,974.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,974 ($39.12) and last traded at GBX 2,968 ($39.04), with a volume of 76602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,920 ($38.41).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,793.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,582.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

