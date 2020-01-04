Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.23

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.23 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 8184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

