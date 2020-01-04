Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.83

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 6440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 62.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

