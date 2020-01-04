Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.93

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 131169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3338 dividend. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 471,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,437,000 after buying an additional 469,818 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,720,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

