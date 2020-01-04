Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.93

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.93 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 131169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3338 dividend. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLB)
Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.