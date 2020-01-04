K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $824.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in K12 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.