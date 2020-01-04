Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE AL opened at $47.62 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.