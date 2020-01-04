Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE AL opened at $47.62 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $30.07 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $209,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.