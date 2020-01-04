Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

JHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $24.11 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

