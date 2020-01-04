Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Cryolife alerts:

NYSE CRY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, CEO James P. Mackin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after purchasing an additional 76,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 257,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.