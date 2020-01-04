ValuEngine Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Buy”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

GNK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $108,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

