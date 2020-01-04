Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of DAL opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

