Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $6.44 on Friday. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fitbit by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

