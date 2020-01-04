World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 23,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $930,319.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,246 shares in the company, valued at $31,233,601.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,450 shares of company stock worth $3,209,652. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

