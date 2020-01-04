NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NDGPY opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.