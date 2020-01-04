ValuEngine Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Sell

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.85.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $133.66 and a 52 week high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63. The company has a market cap of $552.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 791,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 79,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 79,130 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

