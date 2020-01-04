Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.