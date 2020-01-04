Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 580 ($7.63). Investec’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 517.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.55.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

