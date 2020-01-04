Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

MOG.A opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Moog has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

