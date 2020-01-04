Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MLNT. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melinta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:MLNT opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.18. Melinta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $10.10.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 240,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

