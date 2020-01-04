Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 million.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $26,595.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Issuer Direct stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Issuer Direct worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

