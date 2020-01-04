Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ORAN opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. Orange has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 75.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 12.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

