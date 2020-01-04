Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kaleido Biosciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Kaleido Biosciences Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Paragon Banking Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec
Paragon Banking Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec
Moog Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Moog Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Melinta Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Melinta Therapeutics Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Issuer Direct Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Issuer Direct Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Orange Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Orange Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report