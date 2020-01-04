Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

