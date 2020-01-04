Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Sell

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

HUBB stock opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $97.83 and a 1-year high of $149.31.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,520.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $27,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.