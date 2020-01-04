Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Hold

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Level One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

