G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

