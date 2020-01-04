El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the third quarter valued at $667,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 130.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

