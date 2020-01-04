Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.92.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.45 and its 200-day moving average is $231.76. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,195.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,262,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.