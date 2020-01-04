Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 317,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

