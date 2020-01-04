Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to “Buy”

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

