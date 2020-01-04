Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MINI. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 65,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 92,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.