G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

