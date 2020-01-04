Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRT. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.