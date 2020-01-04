Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.32. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.