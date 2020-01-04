Critical Survey: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 20.12 $19.97 million $0.56 200.48 Datadog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppFolio and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75 Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 22.48%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Datadog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than AppFolio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50% Datadog N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AppFolio beats Datadog on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

