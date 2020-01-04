Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,492. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $66.69 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 406.35%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

