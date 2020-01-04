Head to Head Review: RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) versus Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE:TRMT)

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RAIT Financial Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust 45.96% 5.08% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 10.74 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

RAIT Financial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

