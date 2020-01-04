Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

ICLR stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15. Icon has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Icon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,183,000 after acquiring an additional 154,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

