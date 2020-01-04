Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

DNKN opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $78,023,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 906,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 283,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

