Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.44%.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 19.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

