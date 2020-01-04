Reviewing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Carolina Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 18.88% 11.98% 1.04% Carolina Financial 28.30% 11.13% 1.72%

10.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Bancorp and Carolina Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Carolina Financial has a consensus target price of $40.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Carolina Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carolina Financial is more favorable than United Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and Carolina Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $24.89 million 3.45 $4.28 million N/A N/A Carolina Financial $200.95 million 4.70 $49.67 million $2.86 14.85

Carolina Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Carolina Financial pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Carolina Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Carolina Financial beats United Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

