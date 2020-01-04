Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (NASDAQ:FCBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.85 $83.06 million $1.07 15.31 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.23 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 23.28% 9.63% 1.16% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

