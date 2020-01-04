Head-To-Head Contrast: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) versus Blue Sphere (NYSE:BLSP)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $405.86 million 9.06 $4.05 million $0.09 169.00 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.00 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Switch and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility and Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.48% 3.35% 1.54% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Switch beats Blue Sphere on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

