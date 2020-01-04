Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194 over the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

