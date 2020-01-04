Analyzing IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and IDEAYA Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IDYA)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -792.90% -162.47% -62.47% IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

23.7% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and IDEAYA Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.82 million 23.79 -$10.11 million ($0.14) -3.31 IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDEAYA Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IntelGenx Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

IntelGenx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.37, indicating a potential upside of 195.18%. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 122.48%. Given IntelGenx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IntelGenx Technologies is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats IntelGenx Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing INT0037/2013, INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0045/2018, INT0046/2018. The company has co-development and commercialization agreements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., and Endo Ventures Ltd.; licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc., Gensco Pharma, and Chemo Group; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A in tumor cells having MTAP gene deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with genetic mutations in homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with genetic mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

